PRESS RELEASE: Routes Americas heads to The Bahamas in 2025

A formal announcement has been made today, 16 October 2023, at Routes World confirming that Routes Americas 2025 will take place in Nassau Paradise Island, Bahamas, from 10-13 February. The event will be hosted by the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board in partnership with Nassau Airport Development Company, and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

As the main international gateway to The Bahamas, Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is the fourth-busiest airport in the Caribbean. With nonstop flights from 24 destinations, as well as many connecting services through major international hubs, Nassau Paradise Island attracts travellers from around the world annually. It was announced earlier this year by the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board that the destination has achieved full recovery following the pandemic, with 2022 tourism levels surpassing those recorded in 2019.

The appetite for travel and tourism to Nassau Paradise Island is ever growing, with announcements of new direct services expected to take place during Routes Americas 2025. Hosting the event will be a significant opportunity for Nassau to showcase the island’s market potential to decision makers from leading airlines, airports, and tourism authorities from across the Americas and around the world.

Delegates attending the 2025 edition of the annual route development forum will have the opportunity to experience Nassau Paradise Island’s idyllic scenery, Bahamian culture and first-class hospitality, for which the island’s hotels and resorts have won many prestigious awards, including the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the Forbes Travel Guide Awards, the World Travel Awards and the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to host Routes Americas in 2025 and welcome industry leaders, executives, airlines and aviation adjacent businesses to the resort capital of The Bahamas,” said Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. “Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is the main international gateway to The Bahamas and offers incredible access to our islands for visitors from around the world. On behalf of the Promotion Board and our partners at LPIA, Nassau Airport Development Company and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, we look forward to welcoming attendees for a wonderful event and a taste of our authentic Bahamian hospitality.”