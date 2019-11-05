Hong Kong Airlines Limited
Hong Kong Airlines to suspend Los Angeles route
Hong Kong Airlines is ending service to Los Angeles and further reducing its network as it responds to strong competition and overcapacity in the...
Hong Kong Airlines discontinues Los Angeles service in Feb 2020
Hong Kong Airlines on Monday (04NOV19) announced it is discontinuing Hong Kong – Los Angeles service, as the airline closed reservation...
Air India expands Hong Kong Airlines codeshare from Oct 2019
Air India earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Hong Kong Airlines, covering 6 routes operated by the latter, including Japan,...
Hong Kong Airlines files additional Maldives service from Dec 2019
Hong Kong Airlines from December 2019 intends to increase service to The Maldives, which would see the addition of 4 th weekly Hong Kong –...
Hong Kong Airlines Sep 2019 Japan / China service changes
Hong Kong Airlines during the month of September 2019 is adjusting service to China and Japan, announced by the airline last week. Planned changes...
Hong Kong Airlines S20 Vancouver frequency changes
Hong Kong Airlines in recent schedule update adjusted Hong Kong – Vancouver operation for peak season in summer 2020, which sees the...
Hong Kong Airlines discontinues San Francisco service in Oct 2019
Hong Kong Airlines on Friday (26JUL19) announced it’ll discontinue Hong Kong – San Francisco service, as the airline scheduled last...
Hong Kong Airlines W19 Long-Haul frequency changes as of 19JUN19
Hong Kong Airlines in recent schedule update adjusted long-haul operation for winter 2019/20 season. Previously the airline filed frequency...
Hong Kong Airlines 4Q19 North America service changes as of 01APR19
Hong Kong Airlines in last week’s schedule update extended off-peak season service reduction for North America service into early-December...
Hong Kong Airlines Sep/Oct 2019 San Francisco service changes
Hong Kong Airlines during the month of September and October 2019 is reducing Hong Kong – San Francisco service, currently served 4 times...
Hong Kong Airlines S19 North America service changes as of 06MAR19
Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its North America operation for summer 2019 season, which includes additional...
Hong Kong Airlines increases Beijing flights from April 2019
Hong Kong Airlines in summer 2019 season plans to expand Hong Kong – Beijing service, with the addition of 4 th daily flight. Effective...
Hong Kong Airlines closes Auckland reservations from Nov 2019 for NW19
Hong Kong Airlines in this week’s inventory update filed changes to its Northern winter 2019/20 operation for Hong Kong – Auckland...
Hong Kong Airlines closes Auckland reservations May – Oct 2019
Hong Kong Airlines in recent inventory update adjusted Hong Kong – Auckland route, as the airline converted this route from year-round to...
Hong Kong Airlines extends Vancouver reductions to late-May 2019
Hong Kong Airlines in recent schedule update filed extended service reduction on Hong Kong – Vancouver route. The airline’s planned...
Hong Kong Airlines proposes South African Airways codesharing in 1Q19
Hong Kong Airlines in 2019 intends to commence codeshare partnership with South African Airways, based on the week of 20JAN19’s OAG...
Hong Kong Airlines resumes Nanning service from late-Jan 2019
Hong Kong Airlines today (22JAN19) is resuming Hong Kong – Nanning service, previously served until December 2017. This route will be...
Hong Kong Airlines / Turkish Airlines begins codeshare service from Jan 2019
Hong Kong Airlines and Turkish Airlines last week commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering selected service to Europe, Asia and New...
Hong Kong Airlines S19 Vancouver aircraft changes
Hong Kong Airlines in summer 2019 season is adjusting operational aircraft for Hong Kong – Vancouver service, effective from 22MAR19....
Hong Kong Airlines / WestJet expands codeshare service in late-Nov 2018
Hong Kong Airlines in late-November 2018 expanded codeshare partnership with WestJet, covering additional domestic Canada service. Planned new...