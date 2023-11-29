PRESS RELEASE: Routes Asia heads to Perth in 2025

A formal announcement has been made today, 28 November, at CAPA World Aviation Summit confirming that Routes Asia 2025 will take place in Perth, Australia from 25th-27th March. The event will be hosted by Perth Airport and Tourism Western Australia with the support of Business Events Perth and Business Events Australia.

Routes Asia unites decision makers from airlines, airports and the destinations they serve from across Asia Pacific. Negotiations that take place at the event define future air connectivity for the region. VPs and heads of network planning from over 80 of the region’s leading and fastest-growing airlines are expected to attend the event in Perth.

Tourism is an important part of Western Australia’s economy, supporting nearly 30,000 tourism businesses and generating 89,100 tourism filled jobs in 2021-21, while in 2022-23 the sector contributed $16.8 billion in visitor spend. Increased air connectivity is essential to the region’s strategy to continue this economic growth.

Having seen international traffic recover to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, Western Australia’s capital city is focused on developing direct aviation access from key priority markets including China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and other unserved markets. By hosting Routes Asia, Perth will demonstrate to the region’s leading airlines the viability and profitability of these routes.

The airport recently welcomed the announcement that Qantas will commence operating a non-stop service between Perth and Paris in July 2024. Other recent route successes for Perth include two new non-stop services to Ho Chi Minh City by VietJet Air and Vietnam Airlines and the resumptions of the ANA Perth to Tokyo service.

Speaking at the announcement, Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “Increased air connectivity is proven to bring massive economic benefits and prosperity to a destination. By hosting the 21st edition of Routes Asia, Perth will be at the heart of conversations driving growth for the region’s air route networks.”

Small added: “Hosting major events is a key priority for the Western Australian Government. We are confident that this event will be a catalyst for the destination in achieving this aim.”

Tourism WA Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull said the agency was passionate about expanding WA’s aviation connections to grow Perth’s reputation as the Western Gateway to Australia.

“Hosting Routes Asia 2025 is an amazing opportunity for WA as it allows us to build on our work to secure even more direct flight connections between Perth and Asia,” Ms Turnbull said.

“I’d like to thank Perth Airport, Business Events Perth and Business Events Australia for their support in securing this premier event in WA."

“I look forward to welcoming aviation travel and trade leaders to our state and vibrant capital city in a little over 18 months' time.”