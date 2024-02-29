PRESS RELEASE: Routes Asia officially handed over to 2025 hosts – Perth Airport and Tourism Western Australia

Routes Asia, which is held in a different location each year, brings together airlines, airports and tourism authorities to drive Asia Pacific’s air service development and continue to fuel the region’s aviation recovery. Over 3,000 meetings are expected to take place at the event next year which will be pivotal in defining future air connectivity across the region.

Tourism is a vital contributor to Western Australia’s economy. In 2021-22, the industry supported nearly 30,000 tourism businesses and generated more than 89,000 tourism jobs, with $16.8 billion injected into the state through visitor spend. Increased air connectivity is essential to the region’s strategy to continue this economic growth.

Western Australia’s capital city is focused on developing direct aviation access from key priority markets including China, India and South Korea, and other unserved markets. By hosting Routes Asia 2025, Perth will demonstrate to the region’s leading airlines the viability and profitability of these routes and showcase Western Australia as a desirable tourism destination.

Last year, the airport welcomed the announcement that Qantas will commence operating a non-stop service between Perth and Paris in July 2024. Perth’s recent route successes this year include increased services from Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Jetstar; a seasonal China Eastern service to Shanghai and the return of Thai Airways and South African Airways along with welcoming new entrant, AirAsia Berhad.

Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove said that Perth Airport is excited to welcome Routes Asia to Perth in 2025. “Routes Asia gives us the opportunity to promote Perth directly to international airlines and raise the profile of our incredible destination and all that Perth and Western Australia has to offer.

“Perth Airport and Tourism WA lead the ‘Team Perth’ approach to reconnecting Perth to international destinations – a policy which sees State Government, industry, tourism and education organisations working together to develop new aviation opportunities. Developing new air services to Perth and enhancing the international network of airlines within the Asia region and beyond, will undoubtedly benefit the tourism, business, international education and fresh produce export sectors.

“Hosting Routes Asia provides a rare opportunity to bring key influencers together in Perth to experience the destination and highlight the opportunities offered as Australia’s western hub.”

Western Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, the Hon Rita Saffioti MLA said: “The WA Government is proud to host Routes Asia 2025, and to explore opportunities for establishing new flights between South East Asia and our State, as the Western Gateway to Australia.

“Our State shares multiple time zones and close proximity to many countries across South East Asia and is well placed to build our legacy as an important global aviation hub. Western Australia is looking forward to welcoming key leaders from South East Asia’s aviation industry for Routes Asia 2025 and showing them all the best of what our capital city and to Western Australia has to offer.”

Steven Small, Director of Routes; said “Increased air connectivity is proven to bring massive economic benefits and prosperity to a destination. Growing international seat capacity by securing non-stop services to international destinations has and continues to be a priority for Perth Airport and Tourism Western Australia. By hosting the 21st edition of Routes Asia, decision makers from over 100 of the region’s leading carriers will witness first-hand the significant growth opportunities that the city and wider region has to offer. I am confident that this will further accelerate the impressive growth trajectory that destination is already on.”