PRESS RELEASE: TakeOff North America heads to Tallahassee, Florida in 2025

Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) has been named as the Destination Sponsor for the eighth edition of TakeOff North America.

Dedicated to supporting the development and expansion of the North American domestic aviation market, TakeOff North America has become an integral forum for the small- and medium-sized airport air service development community within the region.

This year’s event saw its largest-ever attendance with more than 250 decision-makers from airlines, airports, destinations and industry suppliers.

Owned and operated by the City of Tallahassee, TLH is currently served by American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Silver Airways. Passenger traffic at the airport has increased 13.58 percent year-to-date during 2024 and is on track to surpass 1 million passengers annually.

With an investment of more than $28 million, the airport’s International Processing Facility is slated to open in 2025 as part of a five-year infrastructure improvement plan. The new facility will enable TLH to handle international flights and expand its cargo capabilities, positioning the airport as a gateway to northwest Florida and exceed $1 billion in annual economic impact.

Tallahassee, Florida’s Capital City, is a growing hub for meetings, conventions and leisure travel. With three major institutions of higher learning, world-class research institutes and a variety of companies large and small, Tallahassee is a vibrant city that offers global reach with southern charm. Known for its rich history, nature-based attractions and cultural tourism, Tallahassee is a year-round destination. Get a glimpse of Tallahassee in this brief TakeOff TLH video.

Steven Small, Director of Routes, said, “We are delighted to announce that the eighth edition of TakeOff North America will take place in Tallahassee. Tallahassee International Airport understands the important part that the airport plays in driving economic growth and opportunity for its local community. The event will come at an exciting time for the destination, with the opening of the International Processing Facility, and we look forward to uniting decision-makers in this dynamic and forward-looking destination next year.”

“Airports connect people and resources while driving economic growth. Serving Florida’s Capital City and the surrounding areas, Tallahassee International Airport exemplifies this, with an economic impact of nearly $1 billion and welcoming nearly 1 million passengers annually. With its emerging Foreign Trade Zone designation, TLH is poised to become the region's global connection point, creating more business opportunities. We look forward to hosting conference attendees in Tallahassee as TLH reaches new heights in 2025,” said Tallahassee Director of Aviation David Pollard.