PRESS RELEASE: Aviation leaders from across North America come together in Green Bay

Dedicated to supporting the development of the North American domestic aviation market, TakeOff North America has become fundamental for the small and medium-sized airport air service development community in the region. From 22 to 24 October 2024, the event will unite airports, airlines, and suppliers from across the region in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 8th year of the event will welcome aviation leaders and network decision-makers from 18 airlines, taking meetings that will go on to shape the future of the US domestic air services.

Airlines attending the event include:

Allegiant

American Airlines

Avelo

Breeze

Cape Air

Delta

JetBlue

Skywest

Spirit Airlines

Southwest

Sun Country

United

The TakeOff North Americas 2024 conference will see speakers from airlines, airports, suppliers and destinations share their opinions and expertise that will help influence delegates future business decisions. Sponsored by Advance Aviation.

Confirmed speakers include:

Matthew Cornelius, Executive Vice President, Airports Council International – North America

Anne Winkelmann, Project Manager, Domestic Planning, Delta Airlines

Matthew Falkler, Network Planning Team Leader, Delta Airlines

Julian Greenhill, Senior Analyst, Global Network Planning, United Airlines

Tanner Asadorian, Senior Analyst, Global Network Planning, United Airlines

Christina Cole, Senior Digital Aviation Strategist, Advance Aviation

Kayleigh Tarbet, Senior Graphic Design and Marketing Specialist, Advance Aviation

Mark Heefner, Commissioner of Aviation, Greater Binghamton Airport

Nick Johnson, Vice President, Head of Revenue, The Landline Company

Drew Jacoby Lemos, Senior Vice President, Government & External Affairs, Regional Airlines Association (RAA)

Charles Breer, Senior Director Airport Affairs, Sun Country Airlines

Michael Garko, Senior Network & Scheduling Analyst, Sun Country Airlines

Brian Grefe, Director, Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA)

John Heimlich, VP & Chief Economist, Airlines for America (A4A)

Marty Piette, A.A.E, Austin Straubel International Airport Director said: “Having an event like TakeOff North America is crucial to keeping everyone in the domestic aviation industry connected and collaborating. We are thrilled to host this grand event in Green Bay and connect with industry leaders and influencers from across the country.”

“It’s an honor to play host to TakeOff North America. It’s always a thrill to showcase the amazing aspects of our city and the surrounding communities and why they are such great places to live, work and play.” said Brad Toll, Discover Green Bay President/CEO

Steven Small, director of Routes, said: “TakeOff North America is a crucial event for the future of regional air services for airports focused on the US domestic market. Green Bay will be an excellent host for TakeOff North America 2024, and we eagerly anticipate the event ahead”.