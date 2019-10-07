American resumes Boston – London service from late-March 2020

American Airlines on Sunday (06OCT19) filed Boston – London Heathrow service, where the oneWorld carrier previously served until March 2013. Subject to Government Approval, AA will resume this route with 1 daily flight from 28MAR20, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.



AA108 BOS1930 – 0730+1LHR 772 D

AA109 LHR0935 – 1235BOS 772 D



Separately, AA is also adjusting following service for London Heathrow in summer 2020 season:

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA046/047 777-200ER replaces 787-9

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 AA108/109 re-numbered as AA134/137, 777-300ER operating