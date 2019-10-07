Air France NS20 Long-Haul changes as of 04OCT19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air France in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2020 operation on selected long-haul market. Planned changes include the following.

Paris CDG – Bamako – Abidjan eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 787-9
Paris CDG – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 Nonstop terminator service for Brazzaville and Kinshasa consolidated to triangle routing, 4 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly in opposite direction)
Paris CDG – Cape Town eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 2 weekly
Paris CDG – Douala – Malabo eff 30MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-200ER
Paris CDG – Fortaleza eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 3 weekly
Paris CDG – Libreville eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-200 in S19, 1 daily
Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 29MAR20 10 weekly service maintained, instead of 7 weekly

Previously reported changes:
Paris CDG – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
Paris CDG – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 1 daily