Air France NS20 Long-Haul changes as of 04OCT19

Air France in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2020 operation on selected long-haul market. Planned changes include the following.



Paris CDG – Bamako – Abidjan eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 787-9

Paris CDG – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Paris CDG eff 29MAR20 Nonstop terminator service for Brazzaville and Kinshasa consolidated to triangle routing, 4 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly in opposite direction)

Paris CDG – Cape Town eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Douala – Malabo eff 30MAR20 A330-200 replaces 777-200ER

Paris CDG – Fortaleza eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Libreville eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-200 in S19, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 29MAR20 10 weekly service maintained, instead of 7 weekly



Previously reported changes:

Paris CDG – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A340-300, 1 daily