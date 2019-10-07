Malindo Air in recent weeks filed aircraft changes for Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar – Sydney route. From 27OCT19, the airline will continue to operate Boeing 737-800 on daily basis, replacing previously filed 737-900ER.
OD171 KUL1700 – 2010DPS2110 – 0615+1SYD 738 D
OD172 SYD1030 – 1420DPS1530 – 1840KUL 738 D
Malindo Air NW19 Sydney aircraft changes as of 04OCT19
