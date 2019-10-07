Korean Air in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital service, currently scheduled 14 weekly. Appeared in last week’s schedule update, the Skyteam member will increase service to 17 weekly, effective 27OCT19.
KE855 ICN0700 – 0845PEK 333 246
KE855 ICN1110 – 1240PEK 333 x246
KE853 ICN1900 – 2025PEK 333 D
KE859 ICN2305 – 0025+1PEK 73J 246
KE860 PEK0150 – 0500ICN 73J 357
KE856 PEK1025 – 1340ICN 333 246
KE856 PEK1415 – 1735ICN 333 x246
KE854 PEK2155 – 0100+1ICN 333 D
Korean Air increases Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital flights in W19
