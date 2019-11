Nordica ceases scheduled operation in late-Oct 2019

Nordica at in late-October 2019 is ceasing its scheduled operation, as the airline discontinues following routes from 27OCT19.



Tallinn – Copenhagen

Tallinn – Kiev Borispil

Tallinn – Trondheim

Tallinn – Vienna

Tallinn – Vilnius



The airline since 01AUG19 transferred following service to LOT Polish Airlines, operating as LO2xxx instead of LO8xxx:

Tallinn – Brussels

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda