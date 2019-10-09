Pakistan International increases Abu Dhabi flights in W19

Pakistan International Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is expanding service to Abu Dhabi, where overall frequency increases 15 to 21 weekly. Service from Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar will each be served daily from 27OCT19.



Islamabad – Abu Dhabi eff 27OCT19 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

PK261 ISB1545 – 1805AUH 320 4

PK261 ISB1905 – 2125AUH 320 x4



PK262 AUH1920 – 2325ISB 320 4

PK262 AUH2245 – 0250+1ISB 320 x4



Lahore – Abu Dhabi eff 27OCT19 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly

PK263 LHE2000 – 2225AUH 320 D

PK264 AUH2355 – 0400+1LHE 320 D



Peshawar – Abu Dhabi eff 27OCT19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

PK217 PEW2225 – 0045+1AUH 320 D

PK218 AUH0215 – 0615PEW 320 D