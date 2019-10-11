Korean Air in winter 2019/20 season is suspending service to Zagreb and Zurich, as the airline removed operational schedule in the last few days. The Skyteam member previously filed A330-200 service on Seoul Incheon – Zagreb – Zurich – Seoul Incheon routing, 3 times weekly between 27OCT19 and 28MAR20.
KE921 ICN1125 – 1510ZAG1640 – 1810ZRH 332 135
KE922 ZAG1640 – 1810ZRH2050 – 1530+1ICN 332 135
Korean Air suspends Zagreb / Zurich service in W19
Korean Air in winter 2019/20 season is suspending service to Zagreb and Zurich, as the airline removed operational schedule in the last few days. The Skyteam member previously filed A330-200 service on Seoul Incheon – Zagreb – Zurich – Seoul Incheon routing, 3 times weekly between 27OCT19 and 28MAR20.