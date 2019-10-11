Bamboo Airways opens reservations for Seoul service from Oct 2019

Bamboo Airways has started the ticket sales for its scheduled international flights. The airline has been operating international flights under scheduled charter, via limited sales channels. Service to Korea is available to book on the airline’s website and most sales channels.



Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon eff 15NOV19 1 daily A321

QH492 CXR2150 – 0420+1ICN 321 D

QH493 ICN0520 – 0840CXR 321 D



Da Nang – Seoul Incheon eff 17OCT19 1 daily A321 (schedule from 27OCT19)

QH482 DAD1620 – 2230ICN 321 D

QH483 ICN2335 – 0235+1DAD 321 D