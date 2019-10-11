Kenya Airways and Oman Air in late-September 2019 gradually expanded codeshare partnership, covering service beyond Muscat and Nairobi. Planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Kenya Airways operated by Oman Air
Muscat – Karachi
Muscat – Lahore
Oman Air operated by Kenya Airways
Nairobi – Entebbe
Nairobi – Johannesburg
Kenya Airways / Oman Air expands codeshare partnership from late-Sep 2019
