Alaska Airlines 1H20 San Francisco Bay Area network adjustment

Alaska Airlines earlier this month filed additional network changes at San Francisco Bay area in the first half of 2020. Planned changes as follows.



San Francisco – Nashville Planned service resumption from 21APR20 cancelled (Last flight 04NOV19)

San Francisco – Raleigh Planned service resumption from 21APR20 cancelled (Last flight 04NOV19)

San Jose CA – New York JFK Last flight 06JAN20

San Jose CA – Orange County Last flight 06JAN20

San Jose CA – Tucson Last flight 05JAN20 (from SJC)



The airline plan to resume San Francisco – Phoenix service, operating 2 daily flights from 13FEB20 with A320. The airline previously served this route until March 2019.



Previously reported changes:

Sacramento – Kona eff 18MAR20 3 weekly 737-800 service cancelled

San Francisco – Kona eff 19MAR20 4 weekly 737-800 service cancelled

San Jose CA – Kona eff 11MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

San Jose CA – Puerto Vallarta eff 19MAR20 New route, 1 daily A320