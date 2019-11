AirAsia discontinues selected service in Sep/Oct 2019

AirAsia in September and October 2019 is discontinuing 3 routes, mainly covering service to/from Kuching and Penang.



Kuching – Tawau Last flight 25OCT19

Penang – Hanoi Last flight 16SEP19

Penang – Phuket Last flight 25OCT19



Separately, the airline has already operated last Kota Kinabalu – Bandar Seri Begawan service on 14JUL19. The airline is temporary suspending Johor Bahru – Jakarta from 29SEP19 to 30MAR20 (Indonesia AirAsia will continue to operate 3 weekly flights).