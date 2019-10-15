Eastar Jet from November 2019 is adding new route from Busan, with the launch of Busan – Taipei Taoyuan route. From 07NOV19, the airline initially operates 6 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Current schedule listing displays 4 weekly flights from 28DEC19, 3 from 27JAN20.
ZE961 PUS1205 – 1245TPE 738 45
ZE961 PUS1205 – 1255TPE 738 6
ZE961 PUS1205 – 1300TPE 738 123
ZE962 TPE1340 – 1700PUS 738 5
ZE962 TPE1355 – 1700PUS 738 13
ZE962 TPE1445 – 1845PUS 738 4
ZE962 TPE1500 – 1845PUS 738 26
Service operates Day x347 from 28DEC19, Day 126 from 27JAN20.
Eastar Jet adds Busan – Taipei Taoyuan service from Nov 2019
Posted
Eastar Jet from November 2019 is adding new route from Busan, with the launch of Busan – Taipei Taoyuan route. From 07NOV19, the airline initially operates 6 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Current schedule listing displays 4 weekly flights from 28DEC19, 3 from 27JAN20.