Eastar Jet adds Busan – Taipei Taoyuan service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Eastar Jet from November 2019 is adding new route from Busan, with the launch of Busan – Taipei Taoyuan route. From 07NOV19, the airline initially operates 6 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Current schedule listing displays 4 weekly flights from 28DEC19, 3 from 27JAN20.

ZE961 PUS1205 – 1245TPE 738 45
ZE961 PUS1205 – 1255TPE 738 6
ZE961 PUS1205 – 1300TPE 738 123

ZE962 TPE1340 – 1700PUS 738 5
ZE962 TPE1355 – 1700PUS 738 13
ZE962 TPE1445 – 1845PUS 738 4
ZE962 TPE1500 – 1845PUS 738 26

Service operates Day x347 from 28DEC19, Day 126 from 27JAN20.

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.