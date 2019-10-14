Qatar Airways schedules A350-1000XWB Copenhagen service in March 2020

Qatar Airways last week filed aircraft changes for Doha – Copenhagen route, for the month of March 2020. From 01MAR20 to 28MAR20, QR163/164 service will be operated by Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft, replacing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
QR161 DOH0135 – 0620CPH 77W D
QR159 DOH0800 – 1245CPH 77W x246
QR163 DOH1540 – 2025CPH 351 D
QR162 CPH0825 – 1635DOH 77W
QR160 CPH1535 – 2345DOH 77W x246
QR164 CPH2140 – 0550+1DOH 351 D
