Singapore Airlines expands Seattle service in S20

Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase nonstop Singapore – Seattle service, with the addition of 5th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Mondays, effective from 30MAR20.
Airbus A350-900XWB operates this route.
SQ028 SIN0925 – 0905SEA 359 x35
SQ027 SEA1040 – 1725+1SIN 359 47
SQ027 SEA1040 – 1730+1SIN 359 126
