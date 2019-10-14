Singapore Airlines expands Seattle service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase nonstop Singapore – Seattle service, with the addition of 5th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Mondays, effective from 30MAR20.

Airbus A350-900XWB operates this route.

SQ028 SIN0925 – 0905SEA 359 x35
SQ027 SEA1040 – 1725+1SIN 359 47
SQ027 SEA1040 – 1730+1SIN 359 126