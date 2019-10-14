KLM W20 Long-Haul changes as of 13OCT19

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines during the week of 13OCT19’s OAG schedules update extended schedule listing into winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20 (currently listed until 12NOV20). Following changes is based on comparison of 25OCT20 – 12NOV20 vs 27OCT19 – 12NOV19.



Amsterdam – Accra eff 25OCT20 777-300ER service increases from 4 to 5 weekly (5 weekly -300ER and 2 weekly -200ER)

Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 25OCT20 2 of 3 weekly operated by 787-10, replacing -9

Amsterdam – Cape Town eff 27OCT20 1 of 7 weekly operated by 777-200ER, replacing -300ER

Amsterdam – Havana eff 25OCT20 Seasonal service resumption, 4 weekly A330-200

Amsterdam – Johannesburg eff 25OCT20 777-300ER service increases from 4 to 6 weekly (6 weekly -300ER and 1 weekly -200ER)

Amsterdam – Lagos eff 25OCT20 3 of 7 weekly operated by A330-200, replacing 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 747-400/-400COMBI in W19 replaced by following: 772 Day 124 77W Day 57 789 Day 36

Amsterdam – Mexico City eff 25OCT20 3 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9 (Day 357), replacing 747-400COMBI

Amsterdam – Mumbai eff 25OCT20 787-10 operates daily, replacing 777-200ER/787-9

Amsterdam – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Amsterdam eff 25OCT20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating



As the Skyteam member continues to phase out Boeing 747 aircraft, following planned 747 service in W20 as follows.

747-400

Amsterdam – Paramaribo 5 weekly

Amsterdam – Toronto KL691/692 2 weekly



747-400COMBI

Amsterdam – Mexico City 4 weekly

Amsterdam – New York JFK KL643/644 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Toronto KL691/692 3 weekly