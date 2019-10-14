Garuda Indonesia revises A330-900neo Europe service in NW19

Garuda Indonesia in last week’s schedule update once again revised service to Europe. Planned Airbus A330-900neo aircraft from 29OCT19 has been postponed and revised to selected dates in November 2019 only (Indonesia departure): 05, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28.



A330-200 continues to operate following schedule.



GA086 DPS0810 – 1050KNO1130 – 1815LHR 332 4

GA086 DPS0815 – 1055KNO1135 – 1820LHR 332 2

GA086 DPS0935 – 1215KNO1255 – 1940LHR 332 6



GA087 LHR2050 – 1700+1KNO1740+1 – 2205+1DPS 332 4

GA087 LHR2110 – 1720+1KNO1800+1 – 2225+1DPS 332 26



Separately, the airline scheduled Airbus A330-900neo aircraft service on Denpasar – Medan Kuala Namu – Amsterdam route, replacing A330-200 on selected dates in December 2019 (Indonesia departure), replacing -200: 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21. Latest schedule listing shows the A330-900neo is mostly operating service on Denpasar – Surabaya route in Northern winter 2019/20 season.