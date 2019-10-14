United outlines CRJ550 network in W19

United Airlines during the weekend of 11OCT19’s schedule update opened reservation for CRJ550 aircraft service, operated by GoJet. The CRJ550, featuring the Premium Cabin, will initially operate on 15 routes on 27OCT19, followed by additional 13 routes, including service to/from Newark, between December 2019 and February 2020.
Following routes will receive CRJ550 service. Note selected routes see the CRJ550 operates on one-way basis only, based on currently listing. All CRJ550 service is listed until 04MAR20 inclusive for the moment.
Effective 27OCT19
Chicago O’Hare – Allentown
Chicago O’Hare – Bentonville
Chicago O’Hare – Cedar Rapids
Chicago O’Hare – Cincinnati
Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH
Chicago O’Hare – Des Moines
Chicago O’Hare – Grand Rapids
Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro
Chicago O’Hare – Harrisburg
Chicago O’Hare – Indianapolis
Chicago O’Hare – Madison
Chicago O’Hare – Oklahoma City
Chicago O’Hare – Richmond
Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis
Chicago O’Hare – Tulsa
Effective 04DEC19
Chicago O’Hare – Sioux Falls
Chicago O’Hare – Wichita
Effective 18DEC19
Chicago O’Hare – Greenville
Effective 19DEC19
Chicago O’Hare – Green Bay
Chicago O’Hare – Syracuse NY
Effective 06JAN20
Chicago O’Hare – Akron/Canton
Effective 13FEB20
Chicago O’Hare – Knoxville
Chicago O’Hare – Lexington
Chicago O’Hare – Little Rock
Newark – Cincinnati
Newark – Columbus OH
Newark – Greensboro
Newark – Richmond