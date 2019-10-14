United outlines CRJ550 network in W19

United Airlines during the weekend of 11OCT19’s schedule update opened reservation for CRJ550 aircraft service, operated by GoJet. The CRJ550, featuring the Premium Cabin, will initially operate on 15 routes on 27OCT19, followed by additional 13 routes, including service to/from Newark, between December 2019 and February 2020.



Following routes will receive CRJ550 service. Note selected routes see the CRJ550 operates on one-way basis only, based on currently listing. All CRJ550 service is listed until 04MAR20 inclusive for the moment.



Effective 27OCT19

Chicago O’Hare – Allentown

Chicago O’Hare – Bentonville

Chicago O’Hare – Cedar Rapids

Chicago O’Hare – Cincinnati

Chicago O’Hare – Columbus OH

Chicago O’Hare – Des Moines

Chicago O’Hare – Grand Rapids

Chicago O’Hare – Greensboro

Chicago O’Hare – Harrisburg

Chicago O’Hare – Indianapolis

Chicago O’Hare – Madison

Chicago O’Hare – Oklahoma City

Chicago O’Hare – Richmond

Chicago O’Hare – St. Louis

Chicago O’Hare – Tulsa



Effective 04DEC19

Chicago O’Hare – Sioux Falls

Chicago O’Hare – Wichita



Effective 18DEC19

Chicago O’Hare – Greenville



Effective 19DEC19

Chicago O’Hare – Green Bay

Chicago O’Hare – Syracuse NY



Effective 06JAN20

Chicago O’Hare – Akron/Canton



Effective 13FEB20

Chicago O’Hare – Knoxville

Chicago O’Hare – Lexington

Chicago O’Hare – Little Rock

Newark – Cincinnati

Newark – Columbus OH

Newark – Greensboro

Newark – Richmond