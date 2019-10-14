American adds Philadelphia Boeing 787 Domestic service in 1Q20

American Airlines during the weekend of 13OCT19’s schedule update filed Boeing 787-8 Domestic service at Philadelphia, mainly serving Chicago and Dallas, one daily each. Planned operation as follows.
Chicago O’Hare – Philadelphia 07JAN20 – 12JAN20 1 daily (Following schedule 09JAN20 – 01FEB20)
AA2608 ORD1545 – 1839PHL 788 D
AA490 PHL1805 – 1942ORD 788 D
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Philadelphia 17/18DEC19 / 08JAN20 – 12FEB20 1 daily (Following schedule 07JAN20 – 12FEB20)
AA1328 DFW1225 – 1625PHL 788 D
AA2076 PHL1645 – 1932DFW 788 D (08JAN20 – 12FEB20)
