El Al schedules final Boeing 747 service in early-Nov 2019

El Al Israel Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed one extra round-trip flight with the Boeing 747-400 aircraft, as final service is now scheduled as charter flight, on Tel Aviv – Rome route. The 747 is scheduled to depart Tel Aviv on 01NOV19, Rome on 03NOV19.



LY1744 TLV0805 – 1030FCO 744 01NOV19

LY1747 FCO1000 – 1545TLV 744 03NOV19