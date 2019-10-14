SaudiGulf Airlines adds Amman service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

SaudiGulf Airlines from November 2019 plans to launch service to Jordan, as the airline filed schedule for Riyadh – Amman route. The airline plans to operate this route 4 times weekly from 07NOV19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.

6S133 RUH1905 – 2025AMM 320 x135
6S134 AMM2125 – 0045+1RUH 320 x135