SaudiGulf Airlines adds Amman service from Nov 2019

SaudiGulf Airlines from November 2019 plans to launch service to Jordan, as the airline filed schedule for Riyadh – Amman route. The airline plans to operate this route 4 times weekly from 07NOV19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
6S133 RUH1905 – 2025AMM 320 x135
6S134 AMM2125 – 0045+1RUH 320 x135
