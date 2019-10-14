TAP Air Portugal adds A321neo LR to Natal in 1Q20

TAP Air Portugal in the first quarter of 2020 is expanding Airbus A321neo LR service to South America, which sees the new Airbus variant serving Lisbon – Natal route. With service entry of A321neo LR on this route, replacing A330-200, the airline will increase overall frequency from 4 to 7 weekly.



TP005 LIS1700 – 2140NAT 32Q D

TP002 NAT2310 – 0930+1LIS 32Q D



Previously reported, the A321neo LR will serve Lisbon – Belem route from 29OCT19, replacing A330-200.