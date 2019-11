Air Canada S20 London Heathrow additional adjustment as of 11OCT19

Air Canada in the last few days filed additional changes for summer 2020 season, mainly focusing on London Heathrow service. Latest adjustment, include those not covered previously, as follows.



Toronto – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AC868/859 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR

Vancouver – London Heathrow eff 30MAY20 Peak season operates 1 daily 777-300ER (Previously reported, 400-seater replaces 450-seater), instead of 2 daily 787-8/-9 in S19

Additional changes remain possible.