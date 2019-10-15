Ural Airlines revises Mumbai launch to March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed revised launch date for service to Mumbai, now scheduled from 30MAR20. Planned operation also modified to Moscow Zhukovsky – Mumbai, instead of Moscow Domodedovo. Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.

U6767 ZIA1740 – 0300+1BOM 32N 25
U6757 ZIA2300 – 0820+1BOM 32N 14

U6768 BOM0405 – 0830ZIA 32N 36
U6758 BOM0925 – 1350ZIA 32N 25

