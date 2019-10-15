Ural Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed revised launch date for service to Mumbai, now scheduled from 30MAR20. Planned operation also modified to Moscow Zhukovsky – Mumbai, instead of Moscow Domodedovo. Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
U6767 ZIA1740 – 0300+1BOM 32N 25
U6757 ZIA2300 – 0820+1BOM 32N 14
U6768 BOM0405 – 0830ZIA 32N 36
U6758 BOM0925 – 1350ZIA 32N 25
Ural Airlines revises Mumbai launch to March 2020
