Etihad Airways this month is expanding codeshare partnership with EGYPTAIR, as EY-coded flight numbers being placed on the latter’s service to Nigeria. Planned codeshare routes from 14OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.
ETIHAD operated by EGYPTAIR
Cairo – Abuja
Cairo – Kano
Cairo – Lagos
Etihad expands Egyptair codeshare to Nigeria from Oct 2019
Posted
Etihad Airways this month is expanding codeshare partnership with EGYPTAIR, as EY-coded flight numbers being placed on the latter’s service to Nigeria. Planned codeshare routes from 14OCT19 (or earlier) as follows.