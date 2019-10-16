Jet2.com schedules additional Boeing 757 routes from Manchester in S20

British carrier Jet2.com in summer 2020 season plans to introduce additional Boeing 757-operating routes out of Manchester, reflected in recent schedule update. Additional routes to be operated by Boeing 757, instead of Boeing 737, as follows.



Manchester – Almeria 21MAY20 – 17SEP20 1 weekly (Overall 3 weekly)

Manchester – Corvera 22MAY20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly (Overall 3 weekly)

Manchester – Nice 22MAY20 / 25MAY20 only

Manchester – Preveza eff 10MAY20 1 weekly (Except 29JUN20 – 26SEP20)