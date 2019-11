Air Senegal continues Africa network expansion in W19

Air Senegal in winter 2019/20 season plans further network expansion in Africa, as the airline opened reservation for additional 3 destinations on Tuesday (15OCT19): Abuja, Casablanca and Nouakchott.



Dakar – Banjul – Bissau eff 28OCT19 4 weekly ATR72 (Overall service for Banjul increases from 3 to 7 weekly, Bissau from 3 to 4 weekly. Bissau will be served as one-stop, instead of nonstop)

HC213 DSS1620 – 1700BJL1745 – 1840OXB AT7 x247

HC214 OXB1940 – 2035BJL2120 – 2200DSS AT7 x247



This routing allows connections via Dakar for following service: Abuja, Barcelona, Casablanca, Marseille, Niamey and Paris CDG



Dakar – Casablanca eff 03DEC19 1 daily A319

HC331 DSS0130 – 0545CMN 319 D

HC332 CMN1045 – 1315DSS 319 D



This routing allows connections via Dakar for following service: Abidjan, Bamako, Banjul, Conakry, Ouagadougou



Dakar – Niamey – Abuja eff 19DEC19 3 weekly A319 (Niamey service extends to Abuja)

HC311 DSS0200 – 0615NIM0700 – 0830ABV 319 246

HC312 ABV0925 – 1055NIM1140 – 1355DSS 319 246



Service for Niamey will switch from Embraer ERJ145 to Airbus A319. This routing allows connections via Dakar for following service: Abidjan, Bamako, Banjul, Conakry, Ouagadougou



Dakar – Nouakchott eff 25NOV19 5 weekly ATR72

HC205 DSS1505 – 1620NKC AT7 x26

HC206 NKC1705 – 1820DSS AT7 x26



This routing allows connections via Dakar for following service: Abuja, Barcelona, Casablanca, Marseille, Niamey and Paris CDG