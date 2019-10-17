Chilean low-cost carrier JetSMART this week announced new service launch to Colombia, with flight offering to Bogota and Cali. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate following schedules.
Santiago de Chile – Bogota eff 09JAN20 3 weekly A320
JA640 SCL0556 – 1000BOG 320 246
JA641 BOG1040 – 1826SCL 320 246
Santiago de Chile – Cali eff 20DEC19 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08JAN20)
JA650 SCL0557 – 0947CLO 320 135
JA651 CLO1027 – 1809SCL 320 135
JetSMART adds Colombia service from Dec 2019
