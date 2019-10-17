Air Transat extends New Orleans to year-round service from May 2020

Air Transat in recent schedule update converted Montreal – New Orleans service, which now scheduled as year-round operation, instead of winter seasonal. The airline will maintain 2 weekly flights on/after 01MAY20, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 18JUN20, one of 2 weekly flights will switch to Airbus A321.



TS290 YUL0645 – 0900MSY 73H 4

TS292 YUL1725 – 1920MSY 73H 7



TS291 MSY0950 – 1415YUL 73H 4

TS293 MSY2030 – 0055+1YUL 73H 7



TS290/291 to be operated by Airbus A321ceo from 18JUN20.