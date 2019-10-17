Urumqi Air increases Singapore flights from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Urumqi Air at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to increase service to Singapore, currently served 3 times weekly. From 27OCT19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate Urumqi – Wuhan – Singapore service 5 times weekly.

UQ2661 URC1120 – 1535WUH2105 – 0240+1SIN 738 5
UQ2661 URC1255 – 1720WUH2105 – 0240+1SIN 738 26
UQ2661 URC1330 – 1750WUH2105 – 0240+1SIN 738 47

UQ2662 SIN0340 – 0845WUH1225 – 1700URC 738 6
UQ2662 SIN0340 – 0855WUH1225 – 1700URC 738 5
UQ2662 SIN0340 – 0855WUH1245 – 1715URC 738 3
UQ2662 SIN0340 – 0855WUH1335 – 1800URC 738 1
UQ2662 SIN0340 – 0855WUH1130 – 1555URC 738 7

