Shanghai Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer additional route to Thailand, with service offering on Zhengzhou – Phuket route. From 27OCT19, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route 4 times weekly.
FM873 CGO1745 – 2150HKT 738 x246
FM874 HKT2250 – 0500+1CGO 738 x246
Shanghai Airlines adds Zhengzhou – Phuket route in W19
Posted
