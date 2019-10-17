Addendum: Air Senegal continues Africa network expansion in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Airlineroute yesterday (16OCT19) reported Air Senegal’s further network expansion in Africa, scheduled in winter 2019/20 season. Not covered in yesterday’s report, the airline has secured 5th freedom (local traffic) rights for Banjul – Bissau and Niamey – Abuja sector.

Dakar – Banjul – Bissau eff 28OCT19 4 weekly ATR72
HC213 DSS1620 – 1700BJL1745 – 1840OXB AT7 x247
HC214 OXB1940 – 2035BJL2120 – 2200DSS AT7 x247

Dakar – Niamey – Abuja eff 19DEC19 3 weekly A319
HC311 DSS0200 – 0615NIM0700 – 0830ABV 319 246
HC312 ABV0925 – 1055NIM1140 – 1355DSS 319 246


