flyBe in winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Jersey – East Midlands service, as franchise carrier Blue Island will assume this route from 27OCT19. Blue Islands will operate this route with ATR42/72, instead of flyBe’s Dash8-Q400.
BE6548 JER0950 – 1110EMA AT4 14
BE6550 JER1155 – 1315EMA AT7 57
BE6549 EMA1200 – 1320JER AT4 14
BE6551 EMA1345 – 1505JER AT7 7
BE6551 EMA1450 – 1610JER AT7 5
Operational schedule varies on selected dates.
flyBe / Blue Islands W19 Jersey – East Midlands service changes
