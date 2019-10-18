Cebu Pacific adds Puerto Princesa – Hong Kong service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cebu Pacific this week announced new route launch from Palawan, with service offering on Puerto Princesa – Hong Kong route. The airline schedules this route with Airbus A320 aircraft, 4 times weekly from 17NOV19.

5J5306 PPS1535 – 1830HKG 320 247
5J5306 PPS1605 – 1900HKG 320 6

5J5307 HKG1930 – 2230PPS 320 247
5J5307 HKG2000 – 2300PPS 320 6

