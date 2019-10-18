Go Air adds Singapore service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Go Air this week begins service to Singapore, as the airline offers nonstop flight from both Bangalore and Kolkata. Planned operational schedule as follows.

Bangalore – Singapore eff 18OCT19 4 weekly
G8027 BLR1945 – 0320+1SIN 320 x246
G8028 SIN0450 – 0735BLR 320 x357

Kolkata – Singapore eff 19OCT19 3 weekly
G8035 CCU2045 – 0320+1SIN 320 246
G8036 SIN0450 – 0640CCU 320 357

