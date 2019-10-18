Go Air adds Singapore service from late-Oct 2019

Go Air this week begins service to Singapore, as the airline offers nonstop flight from both Bangalore and Kolkata. Planned operational schedule as follows.
Bangalore – Singapore eff 18OCT19 4 weekly
G8027 BLR1945 – 0320+1SIN 320 x246
G8028 SIN0450 – 0735BLR 320 x357
Kolkata – Singapore eff 19OCT19 3 weekly
G8035 CCU2045 – 0320+1SIN 320 246
G8036 SIN0450 – 0640CCU 320 357
