Pakistan International W19 Kabul service changes

Pakistan International Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to adjust Islamabad – Kabul service. From 28OCT19, service will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, instead of ATR72. Operational frequency will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly, however.



PK249 ISB1000 – 1040KBL 320 15

PK250 KBL1140 – 1320ISB 320 15