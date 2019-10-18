Pakistan International W19 Kabul service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Pakistan International Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to adjust Islamabad – Kabul service. From 28OCT19, service will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, instead of ATR72. Operational frequency will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly, however.

PK249 ISB1000 – 1040KBL 320 15
PK250 KBL1140 – 1320ISB 320 15

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.