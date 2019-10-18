Asiana Airlines suspends San Francisco service in Mar/Apr 2020

Asiana Airlines in the last 24-48 hours closed reservation for Seoul Incheon – San Francisco route, as South Korean Supreme Court upheld the 45-day suspension order (reported by Reuters on 16OCT19). The Star Alliance carrier will temporary suspend the service from 03MAR20 to 16APR20, as reservation is no longer available during this period.



The airline operates Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on this route. Following schedule is effective 17APR20.



OZ212 ICN2040 – 1500SFO 359 D

OZ211 SFO2330 – 0430+2ICN 359 D