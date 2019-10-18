SAS expands Faroe Islands service in W19

SAS in winter 2019/20 season is expanding service on Copenhagen – Vagar/Faroe Islands route, based on comparison with winter 2018/19 season. From 27OCT19, the Star Alliance carrier will operate this route 6 weekly, instead of 4. Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route.
SK1777 CPH0855 – 1010FAE 32N 7
SK1777 CPH1105 – 1220FAE 32N x67
SK1778 FAE1100 – 1405CPH 32N 7
SK1778 FAE1310 – 1615CPH 32N x67
