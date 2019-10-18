Eastar Jet adds Cheongju – Hong Kong / Macau service in W19

Eastar Jet at the launch of winter 2019/20 is launching additional routes from Cheongju, including service to Hong Kong and Macau. On board Boeing 737-800, planned schedule as follows.

Cheongju – Hong Kong eff 29OCT19 3 weekly 737-800
ZE695 CJJ2235 – 0040+1HKG 738 246
ZE696 HKG0200 – 0605CJJ 738 357

Cheongju – Macau eff 27OCT19 4 weekly 737-800
ZE697 CJJ2200 – 0005+1MFM 738 x246
ZE698 MFM0200 – 0605CJJ 738 x357

