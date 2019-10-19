Air Senegal adds Accra / Lagos service from mid-Dec 2019

Air Senegal on Friday (18OCT19) opened reservation for its latest network addition in winter 2019/20 season. From 16DEC19, the airline will introduce Dakar – Accra – Lagos route, including 5th freedom local rights on Accra – Lagos sector. Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly, with schedules enabling quick connection via Dakar for following destinations both ways: Bamako, Banjul, Bissau, Conakry and Ouagadougou.



HC315 DSS0200 – 0530ACC0630 – 0830LOS 319 x246

HC316 LOS0930 – 0930ACC1030 – 1400DSS 319 x246