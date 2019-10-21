ANA plans Vladivostok mid-March 2020 launch

ANA in last week’s schedule update filed planned schedule for Tokyo Narita – Vladivostok route, set to commence on 16MAR20. Operational schedule has been filed in the OAG, as well as FLIFO (Flight Information) section in the GDS.



The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate this route twice weekly, based on listing, with Airbus A320 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 30MAR20.



NH883 NRT1215 – 1530VVO 320 5

NH883 NRT1335 – 1650VVO 320 1



NH884 VVO1800 – 1910NRT 320 5

NH884 VVO1910 – 2020NRT 320 1