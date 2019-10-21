Lufthansa this week plans to discontinue Munich – Lodz service, as the airline schedules last flight on 25OCT19. This route is currently served by Lufthansa CityLine 4 times weekly, with CRJ900 aircraft.
LH1628 MUC1015 – 1135LCJ CR9 5
LH1628 MUC1045 – 1205LCJ CR9 13
LH1628 MUC1105 – 1225LCJ CR9 7
LH1629 LCJ1210 – 1330MUC CR9 5
LH1629 LCJ1240 – 1400MUC CR9 1
LH1629 LCJ1245 – 1405MUC CR9 3
LH1629 LCJ1300 – 1420MUC CR9 7
Lufthansa discontinues Munich – Lodz service in late-Oct 2019
