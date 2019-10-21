Korean Air extends 747-400 scheduled service into mid-Nov 2019

Korean Air in the last few days filed aircraft changes, which sees Boeing 747-400 service extended into November 2019. From 27OCT19 to 18NOV19 (from Seoul, except 05NOV19 – 08NOV19), the Boeing 747-400 will operate Seoul Incheon – Denpasar route with following operational day as KE629 /KE630.
27OCT19 – 04NOV19 Daily
09NOV19 – 18NOV19 Day 16 (Day 27 from DPS)
KE633 ICN1620 – 2230DPS 330 47
KE629 ICN1740 – 2355DPS EQV D
KE630 DPS0105 – 0920ICN EQV D
KE634 DPS2345 – 0755+1ICN 330 47
Planned Boeing 747-400 scheduled operation remains subject to change.
