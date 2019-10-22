British Airways revises Re-configured 4-class 777-200ER W19 service

British Airways in recent schedule update revised planned operation of the re-configured 4-class Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, for winter 2019/20 season. Latest revision to planned 235-seater aircraft as of 18OCT19 as follows.



London Heathrow – Abuja eff 01FEB20 Selected date: 01FEB20, 13FEB20, followed by 3 weekly from 18FEB20, 5 weekly from 29MAR20, 4 weekly from 08MAR20, 5 weekly from 20MAR20

London Heathrow – Boston eff 02FEB20 Various frequencies on BA215/214, BA239/238

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare eff 19JAN20 BA297/296 Various frequencies

London Heathrow – Jeddah eff 21FEB20 1 weekly, 2 weekly from 28FEB20

London Heathrow – Kuwait City eff 03FEB20 up to 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Newark eff 03JAN20 BA185/184 1 daily

London Heathrow – New York JFK Various frequencies

London Heathrow – Riyadh eff 29JAN20 Various frequencies

London Heathrow – Seattle eff 16JAN20 BA053/052 3 weekly (BA049/048 various frequencies from 13FEB20)

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 01FEB20 BA165/164 Various frequencies



Previously planned re-configured 777-200ER service for following destinations has been removed in winter 2019/20 season: Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Nairobi, Philadelphia.