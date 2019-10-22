TUI Airways UK expands Boeing 787 routes in S20

TUI Airways in summer 2020 season plans to expand service operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner, as additional routes receive the Dreamliner service from May 2020. Planned additional 787 routes as follow.



787-8

Bristol – Antalya eff 24MAY20 1 weekly

Bristol – Bourgas eff 25MAY20 1 weekly

Bristol – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 04MAY20 1 weekly

Bristol – Irakleion eff 03MAY20 1 weekly

Bristol – Palma Mallorca eff 02MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 20MAY20)

Doncaster – Cancun eff 03MAY20 1 weekly

London Gatwick – Fuerteventura eff 02MAY20 1 weekly



The airline in summer 2020 will discontinue following routes, currently operated by Boeing 787-8:

East Midlands – Cancun

East Midlands – Orlando Sanford



787-9

London Gatwick – Aruba eff 07MAY20 1 weekly

London Gatwick – Dubrovnik eff 03MAY20 1 weekly

London Gatwick – Paphos eff 06MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly 21MAY20 – 03SEP20)

Manchester – Antalya eff 01MAY20 2 weekly

Manchester – Bourgas 15MAY20 – 25SEP20 2 weekly

Manchester – Dalaman 04MAY20 – 02OCT20 1 weekly

Manchester – Ibiza 01MAY20 – 15MAY20 1 weekly (as well as 02OCT20)

Manchester – Lanzarote eff 07MAY20 1 weekly

Manchester – Larnaca 07MAY20 – 24SEP20 1 weekly

Manchester – Mahon eff 22MAY20 1 weekly (until 04SEP20)

Manchester – Palma Mallorca 22MAY20 – 29SEP20 1 weekly